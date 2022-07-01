Joann R. Turnbell RUTLAND - Joann Russell Turnbell died on June 24, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Born in Rutland January 29, 1942 to Pauline (Lamb) and Lloyd Russell, Joann attended Rutland City Schools, graduating in 1959. Following high school, she moved to Burlington to attend Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing. Joann received her Registered Nursing (RN) degree in 1962. Over her 56-year career as a Nurse and Director of Nursing Services, Joann worked for Rutland Regional Medical Center, Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Dr. Howard Weaver (Associates in Internal Medicine), and Dr. Bruce Bullock (Marble Valley Healthworks). Joann also taught the Licensed Nursing Assistant (LNA) program at Stafford Technical Center for over 10 years, beginning in 1990. Joann’s greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Ryan. She proudly supported Ryan and his teammates at Unified Sports/Special Olympics events and never missed an opportunity to play games, read, or go for a walk with him. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed mysteries. Joann also enjoyed spending time in her gardens and working on jigsaw puzzles. Joann is survived by her daughter Michele (Turnbell) Farrington, her son-in-law Sean, and their son, Ryan, as well as many cousins, a niece and a nephew. Joann was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Gene Turnbell, and her sister, Ruth Seward. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff on the 2nd and 5th floors of Rutland Regional Medical Center for their help and support in Joann’s final days. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In memory of Joann contributions may be made to Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports, 77 Alpine Dr., Killington, VT 05751; or your favorite charity. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.
