Joanne E. Kapitan FAIR HAVEN — Joanne Edna Kapitan, 81, of Fair Haven died Sunday morning, May 2, 2021, at her residence in Fair Haven. She was born on Jan. 2, 1940, in Orwell, the daughter of Frederick and Edna (Reynolds) Miller. Mrs. Kapitan grew up in Orwell and graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1959. She was a member of the First Congregational Church UCC of Fair Haven. Mrs. Kapitan was a foster mother for several years and had been employed at Tampax for over 10 years, the Vermont Department of Aging, and did home sewing for several years prior to her retirement. Survivors include children, Ann (Robert) Schmidl of Whitehall, David Bacon of South Carolina, Carolyn (Michael) Warren of Georgia and Brenda Bacon of Fair Haven; a sister, Shirley (John) Auer of Indiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James Andrew Kapitan, in 2020; and a son, Robert Bacon, in 2014. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the First Congregational Church UCC of Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Concerned, 49 Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
