Joanne E. Kapitan FAIR HAVEN — Joanne Edna Kapitan, 81, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
Updated: May 4, 2021 @ 12:44 am
