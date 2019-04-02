Joanne Eileen Goodnow TUNBRIDGE — Joanne Eileen Burke Goodnow, a longtime resident of Tunbridge, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Mooresville, North Carolina, after a brief illness. She was born on May 13, 1934, to Thomas and Eda Burke. As a devout Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Monica’s Church in Barre and Our Lady of Light in South Stratford. Joanne grew up in Rutland and graduated from Rutland High School in 1951. She married the love of her life, Dana Goodnow, of Chester, on Nov. 9, 1957. During their 57 years of marriage, they raised three children Denise, Kelly and Chris, and lived in Swanton, Wilder, Hartford Village, White River Junction, Barnard, Derby Line, Mendon, Barre and Tunbridge while Dana served with the Vermont State Police. Joanne was known as being a kind, intelligent, wise and gentle soul with a strong inner bearing which naturally lead to a career in public service. She began working for the Vermont State Court system in 1963 and after over 30 years of service to the courts of Windsor, Hartford, Rutland, Washington and Orange counties, she retired in 1995. Joanne was widely recognized and honored as one of the finest court administrators in Vermont during her long career in public service. After her retirement, she did consulting work for various court systems around the country and also in the Ukraine. Joanne and her husband, Dana, loved being part of the Tunbridge community. She served in many official and volunteer capacities. Among the many projects she was most proud of were being actively involved in the Tunbridge Library renovation; the creation of Safeline; the support, as a board member, of the South Royalton Senior Citizens Thrift Store; and the building of the Chelsea Health Center. Joanne loved to go camping, travel, sew, read and spend time with family and friends. Her devotion to, and her relationship with, her eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren will have a lasting effect for generations to come. She is survived by two daughters Denise Goodnow, of Barre, and Kelly Goddard and husband Brent, of Mooresville, North Carolina; a son, Christopher Goodnow and wife Andrea, of Salem, New Hampshire; grandchildren Andrew MacWilliams and wife Deirdre, Bryan MacWilliams and wife Stacey, Major Brent Goddard II, USMC, and wife Sarah, Alyssa McElroy and husband Major Patrick McElroy, USMC, Corporal Jonathan Goddard, USMC, and Sam, Molly and Luc Goodnow; great-grandchildren Chloe, Connor and Carson McElroy, Matthew and Luke Goddard, Nicholas MacWilliams and Theodore MacWilliams; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Joanne is also survived by her sisters Jeannette Hughes and Irene Vignoe; her brother, John Burke; and her sisters-in-law Emmie Burke, Patricia Lafayette and Barbara Bradle. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dana; her brother, Lenny Burke; her nephew, Lenny John Burke; and her niece, Debby Flynn. In lieu of calling hours, a gathering of friends will take place Friday, May 3, from 5-7 p.m. on Antique Hill in the Tunbridge Fairgrounds. A celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Tunbridge Congregational Church. Fellowship, at the Tunbridge Town Hall, will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: the Tunbridge Library, P.O. Box 9, Tunbridge, VT 05077; the Tunbridge Food Shelf; or the Thatcher Brook Primary School Backpack Program, 47 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT 05676. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.
