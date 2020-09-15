Joanne Grandchamp WEST RUTLAND — Joanne Grandchamp, 60, died Sept. 10, 2020, at RRMC. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Nov. 26, 1959, the daughter of Roland and Gloria (Mattera) Paquette. Joanne was a 1977 graduate of Cranston High School in Cranston, Rhode Island. She also attended the Community College of Vermont. She married David Grandchamp in 1987 in West Warwick, Rhode Island. Most recently, Joanne was a self-employed caregiver and worked at Dunkin Donuts in Center Rutland. She enjoyed gardening, vacationing by the ocean and spending time with her grandson. Surviving are her mother, Gloria Paquette of West Rutland; her husband, David Grandchamp of West Rutland; two sons, Nick Grandchamp and wife Sarah of Rutland and Sam Grandchamp and his son, Logan, both of West Rutland; a brother, Roland Paquette of Southaven, Mississippi; a sister, Carol Paquette of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her father in 1989 and a sister, Penny Paquette. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joanne Grandchamp Cancer Fund on GoFundMe.com. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(1) entry
David, Nick and Sam. I am sorry for your loss. JoJo was someone special to me and my family. I always knew first as family but she was also my friend. She was a fighter and had a lot of heart. I will always remember her and the fun times we all had. God bless you all.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.