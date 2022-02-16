Joanne Joyce Henry SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. — Joanne Joyce Henry, 63, died Feb. 8, 2022, in her home. She was born March 11, 1958, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of Carolyn and John Joyce, in Rutland. She graduated from Springfield College with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in Therapeutic Recreation Services. In Belchertown, Massachusetts, Ms. Henry started her career at the Recreation Department as an intern. She later worked for the State Schools as a recreational therapist and then for the Department of Developmental Services as a trainer. She enjoyed teaching aerobics, beach trips, ski trips and concerts. Survivors include two sons, Nathan and Matthew Henry. Calling hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Beers & Story Belchertown Funeral Home, 10 Maple St. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
