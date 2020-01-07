Joanne Lorman RUTLAND — Joanne Lormon, 63, died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 10, 1956, in Rutland, the daughter of George Leroy and Frances Cioffi Pratt. She graduated from Rutland High School. On Nov. 8, 1986, she married Paul Lorman. Mrs. Lormon had been a cashier at local convenience markets. She enjoyed shopping. Survivors include daughters Kimberly Lormon of Brandon, Tricia Pratt of Rutland; son Alex Marechaux and siblings George Pratt, Mary Jean Woods, all of Rutland; five grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2010. There are no calling hours. The private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Care Unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.