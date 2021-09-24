Joanne M. Bourgeois BENNINGTON — Joanne M. Bourgeois, 78, a resident of Bennington and Rutland, died September 22, 2021 at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a long illness. Joanne was born July 19, 1943, in Bennington. Her parents were William and Madeline (Colliano) Bronson. She attended St. Francis de Sales School and was a graduate of Bennington High School, Class of 1961. Joanne worked as a bookkeeper in offices around Bennington for her whole career. Over the years, she worked at Grant’s, Woolworth’s and the SVSU main office. She finished her career as District Office Chief Clerk for the Vermont Department of Health in the Bennington office, in which she managed the WIC program for Bennington County. In retirement, she worked for several years at the gift shop at the Bennington Battle Monument. It was while she worked in the office at Grant’s in the 1960s that she met Bernard Bourgeois, who had just started a new waste removal business in Bennington. They married July 13, 1968, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington, and built a life together in Bennington. Bernie died April 13, 2018, three months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Joanne was a member of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Parish. She was heavily involved at Sacred Heart School while her children attended and even later. She was the head of the PTA and chaired the annual bazaar. As a Board member, she chaired the finance committee and later was Chair of the Board. Joanne enjoyed moments with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, gregarious personality and her infectious laugh. She was a voracious reader. She loved music, especially 1950’s and 60’s Rock, and was always humming one song or another. . Survivors include a son, Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois of Rutland, and a daughter, Julie (Travis) Oakes of Bennington, three grandchildren, Cooper Bourgeois of Troy, N.Y., Dana Prouty of Johnson, VT, and Courtney (Tim) Button of Bennington, and two great grandchildren, Nathan and Aiden Button of Bennington. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and sister Mary Rose Mix. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington, Monday, September 27, at 11 AM, with burial to follow at Park Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 26, from 4 to 7 at E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Bennington. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales School through the funeral home office, 628 Main Street Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
