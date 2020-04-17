Joanne M. (Fawcatte) Brown PITTSFORD — Joanne M. Fawcatte Brown, formally of Castleton, died April 11, 2020, while visiting in St Albans. Joanne was daughter of Joseph W. & Mildred E. Fawcette of Castleton, both predeceased. Joanne graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1968. She then went to Rutland Business College before going to work at Metropolitan Life Insurance in Rutland. She is survived by a son, Richard Brown; as well as five grandchildren, Haley, Joseph, Jackson and Savana — all the loves of her life. Joanne recently resided in Pittsford. There will be no calling hours per Joanne's request, Joanne will be cremated and buried in the Castleton Cemetery at a later date.
