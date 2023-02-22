Joanne M. Holmquist RUTLAND — Joanne Michele Fabian Holmquist, age 53, of Rutland, died February 17, 2023, after a long illness. She was the cherished wife of Lawrence “Larry” Holmquist. She was born February 18, 1969, in Rutland, daughter of John A. and Dorothy (Tedesco) Fabian. Her beloved mother predeceased her in 2015. Survivors also include her brother Michael, nephews Jonathan and Damryn Fabian, her Godmother and special Aunt, Antonetta Tedesco, her in-laws Ed and Minnie Holmquist and family. She also leaves behind several aunts, uncles and cousins along with their families. Joanne and Larry were married at Christ the King Church on October 27, 2001. The two of them were truly a family, supporting and loving each other every day. Larry was the best caretaker she could have wished for when her illness took its toll. He was truly amazing, especially in the last year of her life. Her family is sincerely thankful to Larry for taking such tender care of Joanne. Joanne attended Christ the King School and Rutland Highschool. She worked at several retail stores, the last being TJ Maxx in Rutland. She enjoyed her time there until she had to leave due to her health issues. Joanne enjoyed trips to the ocean, going out to dinner, and shopping trips. When she smiled, her lovely smile lit up her beautiful face. We’d like to extend heartfelt thanks to all who’ve cared for Joanne throughout many years of her challenging illness, including Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Mental Health, Community Health of Rutland County, Courtney of Bayada Health Care, and most especially, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Calling hours will be held on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
