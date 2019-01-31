Joanne "Nanna" LaPenna Carrara ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Joanne “Nanna” LaPenna Carrara, age 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Jan. 23, 2019, in Englewood, FL. Joanne was born on Nov. 6, 1940, into an Italian immigrant family in Proctor, VT. She was the first child of the late Annina Carmen Manganelli LaPenna and the late Albert Francis LaPenna and grew up surrounded by family, food and a strong immigrant work ethic. Joanne graduated from Proctor High School in 1958. On July 8, 1961, she married the love of her life, Paul Carrara, and before the age of 29, she had given birth to their six children. Joanne’s passions in life were raising her children, passing on her Italian heritage, preparing healthy meals, and an unwavering commitment to the ethos of putting family first. Joanne’s dedication to these values was unbounded and she passed them on to friends and strangers alike. Joanne served on the Mary Hogan School Board, was an avid tennis player and taught tennis to local children. She had a strong musical ear and loved playing the piano with family singing along. She also took great pride in the fact that she educated herself to work as an assistant with Dr. Bill Eichner in his Middlebury, VT, ophthalmology office. Nanna could always be found out in her rock garden weeding and tending to plants or in her kitchen preparing healthy meals for family and loved ones. In promoting her beliefs for a most healthy and tranquil lifestyle, her children and grandchildren would receive daily emails pertaining to health, diet, natural medicine and the use of essential oils. She closed each email with the same loving advice “Always question and be informed, love your nagging Nanna.“ Paul and Joanne were fortunate to have traveled to many far away places but her most favorite place of all was their home in Florida. It gave her great joy to share this home with her children and grandchildren all arriving at different intervals throughout their winter stay. Needless to say, “Famiglia” was everything. Joanne is survived by her adoring husband, Paul Carrara; her sister, Nina Flory, of West Rutland, VT; and her loving children Shelly (Steven) Hare, Gina (Jihad) Carrara Sater, Amy (Bill) Townsend, all of Middlebury, VT, Joe (Kathleen) Carrara, of Charlotte, VT, Anna Carrara, of Watertown, MA, and Paul (Angelina) Carrara Jr., of Cornwall, VT. She will be lovingly remembered and always cherished by her 16 grandchildren: Sonia, Max and Annina Hare; Joey and Isabella Carrara, Oliver Schatzle; Sophia, Ali and Antonio Abdul Sater; Katherine, Megan and Matthew Townsend; and Caroline, Nicholas, Scarlet and Sedona Carrara. She was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Lapenna. Funeral services will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Middlebury, VT. A celebration of her life will follow immediately after at Tourterelle Restaurant, 3629 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Open Door Clinic, 100 Porter Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753; or Dismas House, 103 Park Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. “May love, kindness and respect for each other be with you always … It will keep you safe and happy forever.” Joanne Carrara
