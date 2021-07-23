JoAnne P. Flanders RUTLAND — JoAnne P. Flanders, 66, of Rutland and formerly of Pittsford, died Tuesday afternoon, July 20, 2021, at the Mountain View Center, following a brief illness. She was born on July 7, 1955, in Rutland, the daughter of Robert G. and Barbara M. (Chase) Potter. Mrs. Flanders graduated from the West Rutland High School and then earned her bachelor's degree from the Saint Michael's College. Mrs. Flanders enjoyed puzzles and computer games and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Terencio and her husband, Victor, of Charlton, Massachusetts; a son, Matt Flanders and his wife, Karen, of Pittsford; daughter-in-law Katrina Doty, of West Rutland; seven grandchildren, Jade Flanders, Clayton Kessop, Wesley Flanders, Victor P. Terencio, Eli Flanders, Owen Terencio and Isaiah Terencio; sisters, Wendy McCullough and Glenna Lybeck, both of West Rutland, and Marie Bruno, of Rutland; two brothers, Edwin Potter, of Proctor, and Nelson Potter; her former husband, William G. Flanders and his family; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Travis Benjamin Flanders, on Sept. 2, 2020; her parents; two sisters, Katherine Gallipo and Becky Blair; and two brothers, Franklin E. Potter and John M. Potter. Friends may call on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home, 3186 U.S. Route 7, Pittsford, Vermont. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
