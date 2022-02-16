Jocelyn “Jackie” Thomas RUTLAND — Jocelyn “Jackie” Thomas, 70, died Feb. 12, 2022. She enjoyed helping at the Vermont State Fair, playing card games, going to bingo, as well as crocheting and knitting blankets and mittens. Survivors include two children, Frank Thomas, Tabatha Viger; a sister, Janine Regula; stepsisters, Maggie Holden, Pat Aines, and stepbrothers, John and Bernie Buswell; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Joyce (Bishop) Buswell; father, Bernard “Rex” Buswell; stepfather, Frank Buswell; a brother, David Buswell; and stepbrother, Frank Buswell Jr. Private services will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
