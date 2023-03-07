Jody I. Wilcox MENDON — Jody I. Wilcox, 74, of Mendon passed away peacefully February 26, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Niskayuna, New York January 30, 1949, the daughter of Anthony and Irene (Koscinski) Armienti. Jody was a 1966 graduate of Greenfield High School in Greenfield, MA, attended Greenfield Community College and received a BS degree in Early Childhood Education from North Adams State College, (Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.). On August 25, 1972, she married Richard (Dick) Wilcox, and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2022. Mrs. Wilcox worked at Filene’s in Warwick RI, Marble Savings Bank in Rutland, was a teacher’s aide at Barstow Memorial School in Chittenden,and worked as an assessor for many years for the town of Mendon. She enjoyed her students, cooking, gardening, reading, her dogs, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed vacations with Dick at their condo on Longboat Key, FL. Surviving are her husband Richard of Mendon, a daughter Michelle Wilcox and husband Douglas Stewart of Proctor, two sons, Daniel Wilcox and wife Stephanie of Livermore, CA and Brian Wilcox and wife Shelley of Bolton, CT; six grandchildren, Lucy, Torrie, Abby, Shelby-Ann, MaKenzie and Micah. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 11, 2023, from 11am to 2pm at Southside Restaurant, Rutland, VT Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Pittsford, VT RCHSVT.org
