Jody L. Garrow RUTLAND — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jody Lee Garrow, 43, who departed this world on April 10,2023 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born September 14, 1979, daughter of Pamela Garrow. Surviving are a son, Payton Tufts; 3 daughters, Abbigail Burke, Tabbitha Burke and Gabbriella Tufts; 2 sisters, Venessa Tufts of Rutland and Nicole Garrow of Newport VT; a niece Alyssa Garrow, and nephews Jacob Garrow, Jayden Garrow, and Issac Garrow. All of which were the center of her life. She was predeceased by her mother, Pamela Garrow and Grandmother Barbara Garrow. Jody was loved and respected by all who knew her. She worked at Heritage Family Credit Union, and she always put her heart and soul into her work. She made a positive impact on countless people's lives through her dedication and hard work. Jody was devoted to her family and cherished spending time with her loved ones. She was an avid reader and had a lifelong passion for her books. She was a beacon of light and brought love to all who knew her. Jody's passing has left a deep void in the lives of her family and friends. She will be forever remembered for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering love. She will be missed dearly, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A memorial service for Jody will be held on April 29,2023-12:00pm at Mission City Church, 3092 Cold River Road in Rutland VT. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Heritage Family Credit Union to help support the family she left behind. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
