Joe Sabol SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — Joe Sabol, 86, formerly of Fort Edward, NY, and Ludlow, VT, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his Surfside Beach residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Rutland, VT, Joe was the son of the late George J. Sabol and Mary (Gurdak) Sabol. A proud Navy veteran, Joe enjoyed square dancing, walking, as well as hiking and biking, art exhibits and dining out with friends. He loved traveling to see family, tent camping with his boys and taking them to visit new places and spending his days on the beach. Joe especially enjoyed his trips to Maine and Florida with his wife, Becky. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Burroughs/Chapin Art Museum, Brookgreen Gardens, a former member of the American Legion in Vermont, Men’s Newcomers Myrtle Beach and Anytime Fitness. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Sabol. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Rebecca (Merrill) Sabol; sons Keith J. Sabol and wife Julie F. Sabol of Albuquerque, NM, Colin R. Sabol and wife Julie A. Sabol of Lake Wylie, SC; grandchildren Lauren E. Sabol, Gavin W. Sabol and twins Karen N. Sabol and Ryan K. Sabol; brothers George J. Sabol and wife Geraldine Sabol of Rutland, VT, Jerome J. Sabol of Ludlow, VT; several nieces and nephews. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City, SC, with interment following in the church columbarium with military honors. The family will receive friends 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Burroughs Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org; or to Regency Hospice, 600 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 or online at www.regencysoutherncarehospice.com . The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff of Regency Hospice for the loving care and support given to Joe and his family. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843-651-1440) is assisting the family.
