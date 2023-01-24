Johan F. Peryer RUTLAND — Johan F. Peryer, 85, died Jan. 16, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Jan. 15, 1938, daughter of John and Beatrice (Allard) Rice. Johan enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling. Her favorite pastime was time spent with her horses, especially her Palomino horse named Rocket, who won many awards. Surviving are a brother, Ralph Crippen of Rutland; nieces. She was predeceased by her husband William H. Peryer in 2019. They were married for 64 years. She was also pre deceased by 2 sisters, Joyce Shorey and Jean Chouinard. A private funeral service was held in the Clifford Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
