John A.M. Hinsman Jr., M.D. RUTLAND — John A.M. Hinsman Jr., M.D., 82, formerly of Rutland, Vermont, passed away at home after a brief illness on May 28, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 27, 1939, in Rutland, the son of John A.M. Hinsman and Edith Cutler Hinsman. He is survived by his wife, Glenda Lamb Hinsman, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2020. He is also survived by their three children: John A.M. Hinsman III and his wife, Teresa, of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, and their children, Bryan Lucius and his wife, Leann, and daughter, Haddie, of Dover, New Hampshire, and Bryanna Lewis and her husband, Devon, and their daughters, Sophie and Zoe, of York, Maine; James L. Hinsman and his wife, Mariella Puerto, and their son, Spencer, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; and Laura L. Harshbarger and her husband, Jon Marc, and their children, Ethan, Elise and Seth, of Jamesville, New York. He is also survived by his sister, Mary M. Raymond, of Pittsboro, North Carolina; and brothers, David C. Hinsman, M.D., and his wife, Mary, of Plattsburgh, New York, and Carl B. Hinsman and his wife, Karen, of Barre, Vermont; and his sister-in-law, Gretchen Sigafoos and her husband, Richard Sigafoos, of Windsor, Colorado; and brother-in-law, Gregory E. Lamb and his wife, Anne, of Big Flats, New York; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. John met the love of his life, Glenda, in the seventh grade at Meldon Junior High School. He attended Rutland High School, graduating in 1957. In 1950, he became a junior member of the Otter Ski Patrol. He and his best friends, Peter Chase and Richard Taft, spent many winter days at Pico Peak Ski Area rendering first aid to injured skiers. He attended Dartmouth College and was a member of the class of 1961, where he was inducted into Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. He continued his education at the College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, graduating in 1965. John did his internship and residency from 1965 through 1969 at the Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic, then served in the United States Army as a medical officer from 1969 to 1972 at the Tripler Army Medical Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. Upon the completion of his service, he was honorably discharged at the rank of Major. He returned to the Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Clinic, where he practiced in the Internal Medicine Department eventually becoming chief of the department and was known for his dedication and his gentle bedside manner. John’s love of boats and the water began as a child at his family’s cottage on Lake Bomoseen, Vermont. John loved his Vermont heritage and frequently vacationed in Vermont at Lake St. Catherine, where he would spend day after day sailing. Later on, their cabin cruiser, the Leilani, John, with Glenda at his side, frequently brought the Leilani through the challenging Erie Canal Lock System, and explored the marinas and bays of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence Seaway. John and Glenda eventually became summer residents of Sodus Point on Lake Ontario, where John continued to pursue his love of being on the water and all things nautical. John could identify any watercraft, motor or sail, large or small, by make and model from a distance by sight. John took great pride in the care of his lawn, and the maintenance of his power equipment, especially his 1972 Wheel Horse tractor, which still runs flawlessly. John was a talented woodworker and spent many happy hours in his workshop making furniture for his family. John loved listening to rock 'n' roll, Dixieland jazz and New Orleans blues. He was also an avid reader, particularly of WWII military and historical books, and will be remembered for his keen sense of humor. John was a faithful member of the Church of the Redeemer and served many terms on the vestry. In the summer, he worshipped at Christ Church, Sodus Point, New York. He will be dearly missed and will live on in the hearts of his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. John was interred in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania, on May 29, 2021. A memorial service honoring John’s life will be held June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rutland Public School Foundation, AEP Scholarship Fund, Class of 1957, 6 Church St., Rutland, VT 05701. John and Glenda were proud to be active members of the RHS Class of 1957.
