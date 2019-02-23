John Anthony Scaralia WEST RUTLAND — John Anthony Scaralia, age 64, passed away, surrounded by his family at his home in West Rutland, on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born on Feb. 23, 1954, in Providence, Rhode Island, to Benjamin and Hilda Scaralia. He was the second of five siblings; his sisters, Linda, Judy, Karen and Gianna, were all present at the time of his death. John attended grade school at Saint Mary's School. He attended high school at Cranston West in Rhode Island. He went on to graduate from the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Psychology. He received a Master's degree in Economic Development from the University of Oklahoma in 1996 and was designated as a Certified Director of Economic Development by the University of Indianapolis in 1998. A salesman from the start, he worked with his uncle, Albert Scaralia, and his father, Benjamin Scaralia, at Albert Realtors for many years. Whilst working in Florida, he met Kathryn Fichera. They were married in 1987 and had four children: Ben, Josh, Mara and Leah. Over the course of his life, he served as the economic developer for city and county planning in Pennsylvania, Nebraska and North Carolina. He ultimately settled in Vermont. It was here that he found success as a professional bodybuilder, winning and placing in multiple competitions. He eventually decided to help others in this field and worked as a personal trainer and nutritionist. Family and togetherness were most important to him; he enjoyed taking vacations with his children and helping them put together unnecessarily elaborate school projects. He enjoyed gardening and taking hikes in nature. He is also survived by his Uncle Al Scaralia; cousins; nieces; sisters Linda Giordano, Judy DiBello, Karen Delmonico, Gianna Savoie; Kathryn, Ben, Josh, Mara and Leah. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to David's House of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701. David's House provides support and lodging for families with children receiving treatment at Dartmouth Medical Center.
