John A. Swahn RUTLAND — John “Jack” Arthur Swahn, 89, passed away on March 29, 2023 at Mountain View Nursing Home in Rutland, Vermont. He was born in Proctor on June 18, 1933 to the late Edwin and Dorothy (Beauchamp) Swahn; John was the oldest of their children. John was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, working in his workshop, reading and spending time with his family. John was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War serving on the Destroyer USS Fred T. Berry John was predeceded in death by his parents, his wife (Joanne), two brothers (Charles and Thomas) and two sisters (Dorothy and Christine). He is survived by his children Kathy D. Swahn of Rutland, John J Swahn, of Walden, Vt, Leslie L. (Swahn) Nicholls of Bellefonte, PA, and Reed C. Swahn of Chittenden, 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; two brothers (Donald and Robert) and two sisters (Mary and Linnea) as well as many nieces and nephews. Per John’s wishes there will be no viewing and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. To honor John, donations can be made to either the McClure Library in Pittsford or the Rutland Free Library in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
