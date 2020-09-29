John Albert Eugair Sr. PITTSFORD — John Albert Eugair Sr., age 69, of Pittsford, Vermont, passed away suddenly on Sept. 26, 2020, at his home. John was born Feb. 19, 1951, at the Proctor hospital in Vermont. He was predeceased by his parents, Erma and George Eugair. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Eugair, and his children: Danielle and Mark Trombley and their children, Renee and Peyton; John and Erin Eugair and their children, Ben, Max and Elizabeth; and Michael and Katie Eugair and their children, Talon and Kendall. John was an OV graduate and went on to graduate from Bryant and Stratton College. He was a well-accomplished businessman, owning his own computer business in Massachusetts and after selling, went to work for Raytheon as a systems computer programmer. John enjoyed cooking for his family, dogs and friends, for any occasion. Every year, he would plant a garden big enough to feed several families, donating to the Pittsford Food Shelf, and enter his prize-winning produce at the Vermont State Fair. His favorite pastime was spending time with all his grandchildren. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
