John Andrew Brodeur BRANDON — John Andrew Brodeur, 56, died Jan. 16, 2020, at the home of his Hobbs family care providers in Brandon, of Alzheimer's. He was born Dec. 21, 1963, in Burlington, the son of Paul and Pauline (Robort) Brodeur. He was the foster son of Lynda Humiston Mahnken, brother to Krista Mahnken, and made his home with them from 1981-2018. Mr. Brodeur enjoyed playing basketball, roller-skating at Rollerville and riding on motorcycles and snowmobiles. He also enjoyed all motor vehicles, the Beatles, his guitar, Camp Silver Towers and magic tricks. Survivors include his guardian, Tim Haley, as well as staff and friends at C.A.P. The graveside service will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
