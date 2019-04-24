John Anthony Falquero BRANDON — John Anthony Falquero, 80, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1938, in New York City, the son of John M. and Clemencia (DeSoiza) Falquero. He was employed at A.P.T. Foundation in New Haven, Connecticut, as a drug and alcohol counselor for many years. Mr. Falquero enjoyed fishing, the ocean and working in his garden. Survivors include his wife, Laura Anne Falquero, of Brandon, whom he married Sept. 26, 1993, in Hamden, Connecticut; a daughter, Emma Falquero, of Brandon, and two sons John and Chris Falquero, both of Norwalk, Connecticut; a grandson; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Carmen Falcone, and a brother, Richard Falquero. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Brandon Congregational Church, with the Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor, officiating. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
