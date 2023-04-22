John B. Webber RUTLAND — John Barclay Webber, 89, of Rutland, passed away on April 19, 2023. He was born in Rutland, Vermont April 4, 1934, the son of Christopher and Esther (Ladue) Webber, Sr. John married his wife of 35 years Kathleen (Kurdeka) Webber in 1966. John attended The Millbrook School, Middlebury College and Boston University Law School. He was admitted into practice in Vermont in 1964, before the U.S. District Court of Vermont in 1966, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 1968. His practice was primarily trial preparation and trials on the defense side. He practiced law with Webber & Costello, later with Webber, Reis, Holler & Urso, and lastly with Webber, Chapman & Kupferer. He was a fifth generation Vermont lawyer. John was active in Vermont Bar activities and was past president of the following: the Rutland County Bar, the Vermont Bar Association, and the New England Bar Association. He was also president of the Northern New England Defense Counsel Association, as well as the Sterry Waterman Inn of Court. He was also Chair of the Vermont Judicial Nominating Committee. He was a member of the International Defense Counsel Association, the Defense Research Institute, and the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel. Additionally, he was a member of the Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers, the College of Master Advocates and Barristers, and the National Arbitration Forum. John founded the Vermont Lawyer’s Assistance Committee in 1986 and was the director for many years. He received the Vermont Bar Association Distinguished Service Award in 1995, as well as the Professionalism Award in 2009. He was also the recipient of the annual American Inns of Court Foundation Professionalism Award in 2006 for the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit which was presented to him by the Chief Judge of the Second Circuit in a ceremony at the Federal Court of Appeals in New York City. From 2002 to 2012 John was a public member of the Vermont Medical Practice Board, which he enjoyed immensely. He was also a Trustee of the General Breed Fund, and past president and then treasurer of the Evergreen Cemetery Association. John was a member of the Rutland Country Club, and had a long history of sailing and skiing, especially at Mad River Glen. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching his favorite teams the Bruins and Red Sox. John was a voracious reader and had an insatiable appetence for politics. John is survived by his daughter, Meighan Webber Rice, her husband Andrew; their three children Cooper, Jackie, and Allison; his sister Mary Munroe; and brother, Christopher Webber, Jr. He was predeceased by his wife Kathleen in 2002. A private graveside ceremony will be held for John’s family per his wishes. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Regional Medical Center, rrmc.org/ways-to-give. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
