John Briggs FAIR HAVEN - P. John Briggs, 90, of Fair Haven died Friday morning December 21, 2018 at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born on March 30, 1928 in Fair Haven, the son of Philip J. and Beatrice (Howard) Briggs Sr. Mr. Briggs graduated from the Fair Haven High School in 1947 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for 4 years prior to his honorable discharge. He was employed at Vermont Structural Slate for over 40 years until his retirement. Mr. Briggs enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. Survivors include a daughter Barbara of California; a son Gregory Briggs of Connecticut; a step-daughter Jean Dann of Cheboygan, Michigan; two step-sons, Kenneth Baker of Castleton and David Baker of Fair Haven; two brothers, Michael Briggs and Francis Briggs, both of Oxford, Connecticut; his sister-in-law and caregiver Joan Briggs of Fair Haven; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Ranney Baker Briggs, on May 14, 2017; and a step son, Randy Baker, on June 24, 1996; a brother, Paul H. Briggs, on September 21, 2008; and a sister, Patricia Wright. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church in Fair Haven. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, 10 Washington St., Fair Haven, VT 05743 or to Bayada Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.