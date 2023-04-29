John "Jim" Browne CLARENDON — On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Jim Browne passed away at his home in Clarendon. Born in Jersey City, NJ to Harry Kaiser and Marion Elvin on July 14, 1933, Jim was raised in Ridgefield Park, NJ by his foster parents George and Mary Engelbrecht. After high school graduation, he served in the Navy from 1951-1955 working as a pipe fitter and playing basketball. Thanks to his athletic prowess, valued by the Navy, he was recruited to play ball and attend St. Michael’s College, where he was an outstanding guard for the “Iron Knights”, who went to the NCAA Finals in 1958. After graduating with a degree in English, Jim taught and coached at Mount St. Joseph Academy for nine years. In 1969 he began his long teaching career at Otter Valley Union High School where he taught Drivers’ Education until 1996. He also operated Browne’s Driving School for many years and taught hundreds of Vermonters statewide. Besides teaching, Jim worked many other jobs: a truck driver delivering papers throughout the region, a General Electric employee, and a bartender at numerous local establishments, including Churchill’s Restaurant in Mendon. Having been raised in foster care, giving back and helping those in need was a hallmark of his character. No matter what his job, Jim Browne always took care of people. He was a devoted and fun-loving dad to his six children for whom he would do anything. Besides his own children, he served as a father figure to many of his students and the basketball players he coached. His philosophy was, “You have to take care of people”, which he did throughout his life as demonstrated by his community service. In 1986, he married his best friend, Jane Sarno, and for nearly 37 years they shared a good life, holding jazz parties, traveling, delivering Meals on Wheels, and spending many happy hours with family, friends, and loved dogs. All who knew him will miss his humor, his warmth, his lovable nature, and his large personality. In addition to his wife, Jane, Jim leaves his sons, Kevin Browne (Michelle), JJ Browne (Chris), John Browne (Kelly Ramson); his daughters, Kelley Browne (Wayne Morin), Kris Browne (Darin Perry), and Kerry Browne (Paul Buckanavage); his grandson, Ryan Browne; his step-grandchildren, Angela Kurtz, Katie Wallett, and David Mitiguy; and his step-great-grandchildren, Molly and Tessa Kurtz and Luke and Ben Wallett. His parents and the mother of his children, Karol Browne, predeceased him. There will be a service of remembrance on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 1 o’clock at the Pittsford Congregational Church. In his memory, donations may be made to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Road, Barre, VT 05641. The Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
