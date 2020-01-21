John Byron MacDonald RUTLAND — John Byron MacDonald, age 81, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Rutland, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. John was born in Rutland in 1938 to John Malcom and Janet (Waterman) MacDonald. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1956 as class president. He attended Middlebury College and received a BS degree from Syracuse University in 1971. He was a language specialist in the armed forces (Army). In 1978, John and partner Whitney Johnson co-founded Johnson MacDonald/John B. MacDonald and Sons. He is survived by his wife, Patty; three children John and wife Stacey and their children Sydney and Henry, Seth and wife Deborah and their children Austin and Claire, Drew and wife Molly and their children Quinn and Colin; and his sister, Diana Nero, of Leominster, MA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Malcolm MacDonald MD of Middletown, RI. A celebration of life will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Visitation and reception to follow at the Dayton Country Club at 12 p.m. A heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dayton, Barry Taylor MD, Tuesday Etchison and Pam Kim, Hospice nurse. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a charitable contribution to Hospice of Dayton, or a charity of their choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
