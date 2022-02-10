John C. Hughes MENDON — John C. “Jack” Hughes, 87, died Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born in West Pawlet, Feb. 15, 1934, son of Robert and Mary (Jackson) Hughes. John was a graduate of Granville, New York, High School. He owned and operated Luxury Homes in Castleton. He and his wife, Sharon, were also residents of Palm Beach Garden, Florida. John was a U.S. Navy Seabee. Surviving are his wife, Sharon (Gilbert) Hughes, of Mendon; his beloved fur baby, Teddy Bear; a son, Brian Hughes (Lynn), of Mendon; three daughters, Debby Woodard (Dave), of Wellington, Florida, Joanne Penfield (Ted), of Concord, Massachusetts, and Judy Larson (Kurt), of Sudbury, Massachusetts; a sister, Carol White, of Middleton, Massachusetts; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters, Beverly Blake, Roberta Brown and Sherry Switzer. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Calling hour will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
