John C. Montgomery, DDS LUDLOW — John C. Montgomery, DDS, 76, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Mount Ascutney Health Care in Windsor, of Alzheimer's disease. He was born Oct. 30, 1943, in Willimantic, Connecticut, the son of John and Elizabeth (Colburn) Montgomery. He graduated from UCONN and then from the University of Michigan with a degree in Dentistry. Dr. Montgomery then served in the U.S. Army Dental Corps at Fort Benning, Georgia, during Vietnam. He married Judith Gleason in the late-1960s; they had two children John and Christopher. In 1978, he married Isabel Kennedy and helped raise her children Aelis, Katherine and Sean; together, they added a son, Michael. He is also grandfather of two. He spent two years practicing dentistry in Connecticut. In 1974, he moved to Ludlow, owning his own dental practice until his retirement in 2011. Dr. Montgomery was a master gardener and raised Christmas trees at his Northside Tree Farm in Chester. He also enjoyed fishing, especially bass fishing. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Church of Annunciation in Ludlow, where a calling hour begins at 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. A reception in the church hall will follow the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home in Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
