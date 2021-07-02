John C. Phillips MONKTON — John C. Phillips, 71, of Monkton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from complications following a lung transplant. John grew up in Benson, Vermont, and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School and the University of Vermont. While at UVM, he served as Student Association president and the first student representative on the Board of Trustees. After moving to Monkton, John served on the Select Board, including nine years as chairman. He spent the last several years as assistant town clerk, continuing to serve the community he loved. John is survived by his wife, Linda L. Phillips, of Monkton; and his daughter, Sara S. Phillips, of Plattsburgh, New York; as well as his siblings, Lois Trenn and Joe, of Benson, Norma Phillips, of Benson, Jim Phillips and Teresa, of Ferrisburgh, and David Phillips, of Benson. He was predeceased by his parents, Percy and Lillian Phillips; and three brothers, Donald, Thomas “Bob” and Gary “Bill” Phillips. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, July 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol. A service will be held Wednesday, July 7, at 11 a.m. at the Monkton Friends Church in Monkton, reception following. The family requests anyone attending who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Russell Memorial Library in Monkton; the Carpenter-Carse Library in Hinesburg; or Spaulding Hospital Cambridge in Cambridge, Massachusetts. To send online condolences to his family or watch the video of the service which will be located on bottom of obit and available to watch on Friday, July 9, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
