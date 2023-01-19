John C. Simonds Jr. GRANVILLE, NY— John C. Simonds Jr. 79, died Jan. 13, 2023, at Glens Falls NY Hospital. He was born in Syracuse, NY Nov. 14, 1943, son of John C. and Caroline (Wright) Simonds Sr. He was a US Air Force Vietnam War Veteran. John was mechanic fleet manager at Farrell Distributing in Rutland, VT. Surviving are 2 sons, Tim Simonds of North Clarendon and John W. Simonds of Tinmouth; 2 daughters, Sheila McCutcheon of N. Clarendon and Robyn Young of West Rutland; 3 brothers, Thomas Shannon Simonds, Mike Simonds and Mark Simonds; 3 sisters, Willa Theresa Young, Martha Howard and Zena Gates; 8 grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Simonds in 2008; a sister, Carol Simonds and a brother, James Simonds. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
