John Crosby CHITTENDEN — John Wayne Crosby, 73, died Feb. 22, 2021. He was born in Rutland, July 3, 1947, son of John P. and Hope A. (Clark) Crosby. John was a machinist at General Electric. He enjoyed cats. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Surviving are his former wife, Mona Eddy of Castleton; a son, Eric Crosby of Castleton; a sister-in-law, Sharon Crosby of Chittenden; two sisters, Teenie Bearor of Chittenden and Sheila Carter of Rutland; a grandson, Layne Crosby; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Crosby. Services will be held at a later date in Baird Cemetery in Chittenden. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Make-A-Wish Foundation. A special thanks to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region for their excellent care extended to John. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
