John D. Crossman RUTLAND — John D. Crossman, 84 of Rutland and formerly of Ira, died early Friday morning, July 15, 2022, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born in Ira on June 22, 1938, the son of Gerald and Grace (Merithew) Crossman. He graduated from West Rutland High School in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart Linda (Johnston) Crossman in 1959. John had been employed as a milk tester in Rutland County for over 30 years in addition to raising, training, and showing Morgan horses. He had a life-long love of dairy farming and enjoyed fishing and building birdhouses. He is survived by a sister, Olive Stevens of Montana, sons Ronnie Crossman (Tammy) of Tinmouth and Thomas Crossman of Essex, daughters Cheyeann Crossman of Ira and Christine Mailhoit of West Rutland, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda in 2021, and his five brothers Paul, Richard, Gerald (Ted), Rev. Ivan, and Rev. Dean Crossman. John (Papa) was cherished by his family and friends and will be missed dearly. A celebration of life will be held at the Ira Town Hall on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 1:00pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.