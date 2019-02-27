John D. Trayer RUTLAND — John D. Trayer, 92, of Newburg, PA, formerly of Rutland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home. John owned and operated the Woodstock East Motel in Rutland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn M. Wilhide Trayer. John is survived by one son, Scott (Richelle) Trayer, of Newburg, PA; one daughter, Bobbye L. (Kenneth) Stephens, of Somerset, NJ; three grandchildren Scott, John and Brian; and one sister, Beth Miller, of Lancaster, PA. Memorial services will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Ridge Church of the Brethren, Shippensburg, PA. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services in church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Church of the Brethren, 1095 Ridge Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.