John D. White Jr. DORSET — On November 12, 2022, John Dwight White JR 61, was called into Heaven suddenly, with family by his side. John graduated Burr & Burton Seminary in 1979, and was a long-time member of the East Dorset, Dorset and Danby Fire departments and loved being a firefighter. One of his favorite things to do was drive the antique truck in the parades. John was an avid sports fan and loved football and baseball. John spent most of his career with his lawn care, firewood, and plowing business. Forestry and spending time in the woods were his passion. John is predeceased by his father John White SR, daughter Jennifer Lee White and Sister Heidi Lake. John is survived by his Mother Marietta, his love Marylin Bishop, Three Brothers Clifford, Tony and Karl White, Sisters Deborah White, and Caitlin Bush Bennett, His Sons Richard (Rosalynne) White, John LaFlamme. Five grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. John’s services will be held December 4th at 3:00 PM at the United Church of Dorset and Rupert in Dorset VT, officiated by Reverend Grey Donations can be made to Brewster-Shea funeral home or his Son Richard White.
