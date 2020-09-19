John E. Blackmer FAIR HAVEN — John E. Blackmer, 87, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Rutland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born May 25, 1933, in Brandon, the son of Neil and Chloie (Moore) Blackmer. He was employed for several years as a truck driver for Foley Services in Rutland. Mr. Blackmer enjoyed the races at Devil's Bowl, Yankees baseball and car rides with Benjy. Survivors include five children, Debbie Castaneda, Karen Barber, both of Rutland, Rick Blackmer of West Rutland, Raymond "Mark" Blackmer of Essex Junction, and Wayne Blackmer of Orwell; siblings, Mary Proulx of Rutland, Gleandean Gould of West Rutland and Neil Blackmer of Whitehall, New York; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Maudie; a son, Lee Blackmer; two brothers, a sister; and a great-granddaughter. Private burial will be in Wardsboro. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
