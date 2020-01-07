John E. Jokinen SPRINGFIELD — John E. "Joe" "Lonestar" Jokinen, 78, died Jan. 2, 2020, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 3, 1941, in Ithaca, New York, the son of Olaf and Ruth (Porter) Jokinen. He graduated from high school in Newport, New Hampshire, and from Pan-American University in 1969 in Edinburg, Texas. Mr. Jokinen served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1967. He drilled oil wells in Texas, was a finish carpenter and taught school at Springfield High School and Claremont High School. Survivors include his wife, Carol (Smith) Jokinen, whom he married Oct. 23, 1982; son Tyler Jokinen of Clarendon; and brother Jerry. Calling hours were held Jan. 4. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
