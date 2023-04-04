John E. Mallory BRANDON — John Elmer Mallory, age 89, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Porter Hospital in Middlebury, with family by his side. John was born in Rutland on September 8, 1933. He was the son of Elmer and Iola (Sanderson) Mallory. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1951.John Joined the United States Air Force and served until receiving his Honorable Discharge in1956. John had worked for 37 years at the A & P Grocery Chain. He retired in 1996 as the Dairy Manager. He was a member of St. Paul’s Masonic Lodge, Farmers Chapter & Council as well as a member of Mount Calvary Commandry. He belonged to Brandon American Legion Post #55, where he served as commander numerous times. He was also a former member of the Brandon Fire Department and had been a scout leader, as well. He and his father Elmer helped establish Mallory’s Garage in Forest Dale, where he worked with his son following retirement for several years. He is survived by 2 sons; Eric J. Malory & his wife Brenda of Forest Dale and Kevin M. Mallory of Palm Springs, CA, his long-time companion; Sharon Perry of Brandon and his grandson; Matthew Mallory and his wife Jennifer. And his great grandchildren; Austin, Emmett and Jasper Mallory. He was predeceased by his granddaughter; Jessica Mallory. A gathering “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 1-4 PM, at Brandon American legion Post #55. A private graveside committal service and burial, with Military Honors, will take place, in the family lot, at Pine Hill cemetery, at later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to, Brandon American legion Post #55, Brandon, VT 05733 or The Dodge House, 95 Crescent Street, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
