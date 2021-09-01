John E. Miles RUTLAND — John E. Miles, 78, of Rutland, Vermont, died Aug. 25, 2021, at Porter Medical Center. He was born Aug. 27, 1942, in Rutland, the son of Erving and Margaret (Smith) Miles. Mr. Miles graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1961 and was looking forward to attending his 60th Class Reunion in September. A U.S. Navy veteran, he proudly served from 1962-1968. On May 21, 1983, he married Eileen McCloskey in Rutland, Vermont. He worked for many years in the parts department at Alderman's Chevrolet. John enjoyed hiking, camping, swimming, cross-country skiing, and was an avid Red Sox and New York Giants fan. Survivors include his wife, Eileen Miles, of Rutland; a sister, Judith McKirryher, of Waltham, Vermont; and two nephews. A graveside service will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
