John E. Miles RUTLAND -The graveside service for John E. Miles, 78, of Rutland, who died Aug. 25, 2021 was held in St. Joseph's Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 2 PM. The Rev. Steven Marchand, parochial vicar at Christ The King Church, officiated. Military honors were awarded by the American Legion Post #31 of Rutland, with flag folders, Sam Colburn and Jim Mills. Presenter was Ron Fairbanks. Memorial contributions may be made to the Open Door Mission, 31 Park St., Rutland, VT 05701. Tossing Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
