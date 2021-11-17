John E. Spafford BOMOSEEN — John Eddy Spafford, 86, of Bomoseen, died Thursday morning, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence. His daughter, Nancy, was at his side. Also present was his longtime companion, Carol Ainsworth. He was born Aug. 24, 1935, in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Norman and Alice (Eddy) Spafford. He grew up in the Rutland area and graduated from Rutland High School in 1953. As a young man, he enjoyed working on cars and was a member of the service department at Stowell's Chevy. He served in the National Guard for seven years. Mr. Spafford owned and operated Spafford and Sons Water Wells for many years until his retirement. During the winter months, when it was too cold to drill wells, John would travel to Florida to walk the beach and see the Daytona 500. Survivors include two daughters, Sandy Charnogursky, of West Virginia, and Nancy Spafford, of Melrose, Massachusetts; a stepson, Michael Brown, of Bomoseen; two stepdaughters, Valerie Brock, of Proctor, and Terry McLaughlin, of West Rutland; a brother, Norman Spafford, of Bomoseen; a sister, Nancy Bride, of New Smyrna, Florida; a niece, Julie Johnson, of New Smyrna, Florida; and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy (Hayes) Spafford, on Oct. 17, 2007; three daughters, Debbie Spafford in 1959, Linda Spafford in 1960, and Tammy Spafford in 2012 Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven. Plans for a celebration of life are pending. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Vermont Achievement Center.
