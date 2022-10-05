John E. Spafford BOMOSEEN — We invite you to celebrate the life of John E. Spafford, who passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, who lived his life to the fullest, on Oct. 8, 2022 at the Fair Haven Inn at 12:00 pm. Please call or text 617-388-9416 by Thursday to let us know if you plan to attend. Bring your precious stories and memories to share. Lunch will be provided.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.