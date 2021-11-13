John E. Spafford BOMOSEEN — John Eddy Spafford, 86, died Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his residence. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Durfee Funeral Home.
Updated: November 13, 2021 @ 1:12 am
