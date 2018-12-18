John Edward "Jack" Morse MILTON, N.H. - John Edward "Jack" Morse, of Milton, NH, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the age of 71, after a struggle with Lewy body dementia. Born Nov. 10, 1947, to Richard E. and France E. "Betty" (Andrews) Morse, in Rutland, VT. Growing up, John had many fond memories of spending summers with his family and his good friend, Brenda DuBray, and her family on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, VT. John graduated from Rutland High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Navy serving in propulsion and engineering on the USS Sagamore. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, John attended New Hampshire Vocational Technical College, in Manchester, with his good friend, Pat Marro, graduating in 1972 with a degree in heating and refrigeration. Most of John's HVAC career was with Dowling Corp. in Portsmouth for 32 years. John was always the "go to" person to solve any problems at work. His co-workers became his friends and second family. There were many times they all spent time together outside of work. John was a doer and always helped others. He was a social butterfly, easy going and always in a good mood. His sense of humor was one of his fine points that will be greatly missed. "A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others." John was immensely loved by his friends and family. John had a passion for his camp on Milton Three Ponds in Milton. He built it with love from a camp into a house, a home that he and his wife enjoyed until his last days. Survivors include his wife, Donna (Leavy) Morse; daughters Amy Morse (Ben), Amanda Vachon (Andy), and son Adam Morse (Sam Berard); stepdaughter April Rau (David) and stepson Talon Torressen (Stephanie); 12 grandchildren Sarah, Ethan, Maggie, Stella, Ryan, Jack, Brayden, Emery, Melissa, Simon, Elliot and Cecilia; brothers Robert Morse (Mary) and David Norse (Tricia); several nieces, nephews; and his former wife, Patricia (Greenlaw) Morse. Celebration of life for John will be held Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, 172 King St., Boscawen, NH, 603-622-1800. A military service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) at LBDA, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or www.lbda.org.
