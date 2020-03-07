John Emery Rowell EAST HARDWICK — John Emery Rowell, 86, of East Hardwick passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was born in Hardwick on Nov. 10, 1933, to James and Lumina Rowell. He graduated from Hardwick Academy, class of 1952, and attended East Coast Aero Tech in Massachusetts, graduating in 1954. Following graduation, he joined the Air Force as a crew member on the B36. He was very proud of his service. In 1995, John retired from Omya and returned to Hardwick, the town and outdoor lifestyle he loved. He provided many years of devoted service for the Hardwick Historical Society. Projects were his mission and the Depot had many. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion. John is survived by his wife, Maureen; his children, John Michael, Bryan, Jody, and stepson Paul; six grandchildren, Sam, Jordan, Theresa, Kaysha, Kane and Emma, and great-grandson Odin. He also leaves behind his sister, Annette, and brother, Jim, as well as many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Hardwick Historical Society, P.O. Box 177, Hardwick, VT 05843; Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggies Pond Road, Greensboro, VT 05841; or to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardwick with burial in Fairview Cemetery. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and online condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
