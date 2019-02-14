John Enman RINDGE, N.H. — John Enman, 93, formerly of Rindge, NH, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, after a brief illness. John was born in Littleton, NH, on May 15, 1925, was raised in St. Johnsbury, VT, and Berlin, NH. He was the son of the late E. Wesley and Barbara (Garland) Enman. He loved the farm on Enman Hill in Berlin, NH, and his grandparents were his childhood favorites. His stories about the farm, early days, his Packard with the rumble seat turned into a lifelong interest in automobiles. His parents’ travels took him to West Roxbury, MA, where he met Jean Folsom, his future bride. They had just celebrated their 60th anniversary prior to her passing on Nov. 16, 2008. John quit high school in order to serve in World War II. While serving in Guam, his brother, Warren, was killed in active duty. When he returned home after his honorable discharge, John earned his GED before attending college at Northeastern University on the GI Bill, while raising two infant children. John was well regarded as a self-made man. He began working in sales for Cunningham Grain and eventually worked for S.A Felton Brush in Manchester. When a select opportunity arose suddenly with a chance to make brushes for Eli Whitney Cotton Gin, John and Jean didn’t hesitate to start his J. Enman Brush Co. in 1973. His business thrived and eventually sold. Soon thereafter, John founded Enman Sales Associates and became a valuable resource for many companies in the Northeast. Throughout his life, he taught his children all about the value of determination and hard work. John and Jean had lived in Massachusetts and Connecticut and had summered in the Monadnock region since 1954. In 1989, they retired together and made the region their home ever since. John and Jean found great pride in their success in being parents as they watched their children help build their retirement home together in Rindge. During his retirement, John stayed active delivering Meals on Wheels well into his 80s. He was able to spend many years enjoying the love of his family and friends, telling stories and his view of the world, while enjoying his dry martini and a glass of fine wine. John was blessed to have been able to experience one final Christmas together with four generations of his beautiful family in Vermont and his daughter from Maine. In addition to his parents and his wife, John was also predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Anne Chisholm-Enman, on Jan. 13, 2017. He will be missed but never forgotten by his survivors: daughter, Carol Enman, of Cumberland, ME; his two sons Blair and wife Claudette Enman, of Rutland, VT, and Wesley Enman, of Antrim, NH; his five grandchildren Chris (Kirsten), Tom (Vanessa), Graham, Rebecca and Derek; his great-grandchildren Ellie, Caleb and Sam; his sister, Barbara (Paul) Weatherbee; many nieces and nephews. Lunchtimes will never be the same, as he will also be missed by the rest of his musketeers in Jaffrey, Bill Driscoll and Joe Manning, and friends at Scott Farrar. It was John’s wish that there will be no calling hours and his services will be private and at the convenience of the family To share photographs, memories and condolences with John’s family, please visit his online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.