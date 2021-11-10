John F. Borowski SPRINGFIELD — John F. "Jack" Borowski, 85, died Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Hartford (Connecticut) Hospital, with family by his side. He was born Feb. 21, 1936, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the son of John and Nellie (Przybylo) Borowski. He graduated from Springfield High School. Mr. Borowski was employed in Springfield by Miles Taxi Service and later with Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co. for many years. He raised his children from a young age and cared for his mother in her later years. He was an avid sports fan of all the New England teams, knowledgeable with sports statistics, and enjoyed attending spring training games. Survivors include three children, John and Kimberly Borowski, both of Springfield, Lisa Thorburn, of Clearwater, Florida; two brothers, Carroll Borowski, of West Edmeston, New York, Thomas Barrows, of Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and a nephew. Mr. Borowski was predeceased by a nephew. Per the family, there are no calling hours. The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Springfield. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
