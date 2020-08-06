John F. Cooke WHITING — John F. Cooke, 81, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Helen Porter Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. He was born Oct. 17, 1938, the son of Walter and Victoria (Kablick) Cooke, and grew up in Hartford, Connecticut. He served in the Air Force after graduating high school. Mr. Cooke was a technical writer for Martin Marietta, worked many jobs over the years in the Killington area and retired as a postal worker in Essex Junction. He enjoyed playing cribbage and time spent in Negril, Jamaica, and Prince Edward Island. Survivors include his wife, Carol Isabelle Cooke, whom he married Aug. 1, 1987, in New Hampshire. He was predeceased by a brother, Don Cooke. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
