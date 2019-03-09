John F. "Jack Mac" McDonald NORTH CLARENDON — John F. McDonald "Jack Mac" (February 4, 1958), died Monday, February 25, 2019, in his home. Jack graduated from Enfield High School in Enfield Connecticut in 1976, where he was the captain of his hockey team. Jack graduated from Franklin Pierce College in New Hampshire, worked for Chrysler Credit Corp in Springfield, Massachusetts, then the Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford Connecticut. Jack was then appointed assistant treasurer at the First Vermont Bank in Brattleboro. In more recent years, Jack owned and operated Property Management and drove the shuttle for the Wobbly Barn. Jack was a staple in the Wobbly Barn community and he leaves behind a great deal of customers and colleagues that adored him. Customers from all over the country would ask for Jack Mac when coming to the Wobbly Barn. Jack had a huge personality and was known for his sense of humor. He had inside jokes with everyone. It was impossible to walk away from a conversation with Jack without a smile on your face. Jack never let a special occasion pass without having a cake made to honor the event. Jack was an incredible perfectionist when it came to the many yards that he took care of. His mowing lines varied directions each time he cut the grass. He took great pride in his work and would labor long hours in the hottest weather to get his work done. For many years, Murphy was his constant companion and would travel with him all summer. On hot days, Murph would supervise from the air conditioned truck cab. Jack is survived by a brother and numerous friends and the Wobbly Barn family. Jack was predeceased by his parents James F. and Jewell F. McDonald, and his beloved dog Murphy who was Jack's best friend for many years. A celebration of life will take place at the Wobbly Barn on March 18 from 6-9 p.m. In honor of Jack's love for Murphy, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Maple Leaf Mutts at PO Box 324, Rutland, VT 05702; Paypal at paypal.me/mapleleafmutts or to Golden Huggs at P.O. Box 299 Waitsfield, VT 05673, to help someone else find their own Murphy.
