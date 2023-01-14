John F. McGarry NORTH ANDOVER — John F. “Jake” McGarry, 78, passed away on January 7, 2023 after a long illness. He was born May 17, 1944 to Margaret (Coursey) and John C. McGarry in Rutland, Vermont, where he attended local schools and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy. He attended Siena College, where he was President of his freshman class, then transferred to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and graduated in 1967. While working on Cape Cod in college, he met the love of his life, Patricia Harper, a student at Oklahoma State University. John and Pat, whom he called “Angel”, married in 1966 and raised their sons, Sean and Matthew in North Andover. In their 59 years together, John and Pat enjoyed skiing, hiking and traveling the world. At the age of 50, they cycled cross-country from San Francisco to Maine in 51 days. John is remembered by his family and many friends as a happy, positive and adventurous person. He inspired fun times wherever he went. After graduating from Suffolk University Law School, John served as a Massachusetts Assistant Attorney General for 5 years. He then practiced law in Andover and North Andover. John was involved in the real estate business, which included subdivision developments, home construction and commercial-investment properties. He was also active in the entertainment business for several years, promoting performers including the Beach Boys, Righteous Brothers, Steven Wright and Nana Mouskouri. John was a member of the local Rotary Club, and served on boards of the Steven’s Estate in North Andover, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the UMass Theta Chi Alumni Organization. Jake and Angel lived in North Andover, and enjoyed their homes in Cotuit, MA and later in Naples, FL. Jake is survived by his beloved wife, Angel; his son, Sean, his wife Debbie and their children, Mariah, Lily and Johnny, of Lake Mary, FL; his son, Matthew and his daughters, Cora and Bowen of North Andover and step-daughter, Sofia of Breckinridge, CO; his sister, Mary Joan (McGarry) Morris and her husband, Michael of Andover; his sister-in-law, Penny McGarry of Andover; his brother, David Chiriaco and his wife, Svenja of Safety Harbor, FL; his sister-in-law, Eddy Anne Rounsaville of Norman, OK and his brother-in-law, Ronald Harper of Atoka, OK. He is also survived by three generations of nieces, nephews and cousins. John was predeceased by his younger brother, William McGarry, his mother, Margaret (Coursey) Chiriaco, his stepfather, Vincent Chiriaco and his father, John C. McGarry. ARRANGEMENTS: Family and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John’s memory to the Adult Leukemia Department at Dana Farber Cancer Institute at SW120, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to Lahey Hospital, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805
